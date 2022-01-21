COVID-19: Daily Omicron Community Cases Rise to 30

Forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, were recorded in Cambodia, of which 30 were locally transmitted and 12 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The COVID-19 tally in the Kingdom now jumped to 120,956, including 503 Omicron cases (152 Omicron community cases).

Besides, the ministry announced the recovery of 18 more patients and zero new COVID-19-related death for 16 days in a row; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,180 ansd 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press