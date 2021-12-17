COVID-19: Death Cases Exceed 3,000 Mark

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a total of 3,001 lives in Cambodia since the first confirmed case was detected in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning, 3 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, 2 of them have not been vaccinated.

At the same time, the ministry announced the detection of 8 new infections of COVID-19; bringing the tally to 120,405.

Fortunately, it pointed out, 12 more patients have successfully been cured; the total recovered cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 116,771.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health once again reminded people aged from 5 years old and over to get the basic doses of COVID-19 vaccine and those aged 18 years old and over to receive the booster doses.

As of Dec. 16, some 88.88 percent of the total Cambodian population of 16 million have been inoculated against the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press