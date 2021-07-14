COVID-19: Death Toll Jumps to Nearly 1,000 with 33 New Deaths

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed around 20 to 30 lives daily in Cambodia since the beginning of this month.

This morning, 33 new deaths were registered; bringing the death toll to 986, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, it added, 915 new cases were reported; the tally rose to 63,615. Of the new infections, 257 are imported cases, and the rest are community cases related to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

Fortunately, 866 more patients have been cured and allowed to be discharged; the total number of recovered cases increased to 55,365.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

