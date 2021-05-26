COVID-19 emergency response – Asia Pacific Regional situation report #24, 5 May, 2021

Key Concerns

• The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a sharp digital divide along gender lines in Asia, with girls facing more hurdles than boys in accessing the Internet while also suffering the brunt of rising online abuse. We call on governments and all stakeholders to update, reform, and enact legal frameworks on online harassment and violence against all girls and young women in consideration of specific intersectional characteristics, such as race, age, disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, identity, and expression.

• In light of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, national vaccination plans need to have specific mapping of vulnerable populations apart from health workers, the elderly and people with underlying conditions. Plans need to be specific in including refugees and populations living in the urban hotspots.

• National vaccination plans need to ensure community engagement and representation in coordination structures created for vaccine roll-out and count with long-term and sufficient funding for community participation, including faith leaders.

Source: World Vision