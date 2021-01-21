COVID-19: Five More Cases Detected

Cambodia this morning recorded five more imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 453, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases – all Cambodian women – are four migrant workers coming back from Thailand and a passenger from the U.S. Four of them have been tested positive for the deadly virus on their second test. They have been admitted to Banteay Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals and the National Centre for Combating Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The total 453 confirmed cases include 327 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 13 Indonesians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian. Of them, 81 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

At the same time, four infected Cambodian migrants workers returning from Thailand have recovered; bringing the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom to 396, with zero fatal case.

