COVID-19: Five More New Cases Reported

Five more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected, bringing the tally to 239, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, the five new patients are an 18-year-old Indonesian man and four Cambodians aged from 23 to 30 years old returning from Indonesia and Pakistan via Malaysia.

The other passengers on the same flights have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The 239 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 158 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 5 British, 5 Americans, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, and 1 Indian. Of them, 164 or 68.62 percent have been cured.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press