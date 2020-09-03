COVID-19: Five More Recovered Cases Recorded

Five more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been successfully cured, bringing the total recovered cases in Cambodia to 271.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the figure represents 98.91 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The five new cured patients are a 26-year-old Cambodian man returning from Russia via Malaysia on July 19, and four Chinese men aged from 20 to 27 years old who arrived in Cambodia on Aug. 9 from the Philippines, it pointed out.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively, the same source said.

At the same time, it added, there is no new positive case reported, the tally remains at 274, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

