COVID-19: Five New Deaths and 470 New Infections

Cambodia registered five more COVID-19-related deaths, four of them have not been vaccinated; bringing the death toll to 3,032, said the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

In addition, it continued, 470 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, were reported. 435 of the new infections were locally transmitted and 35 were imported.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 129,548, including 9,095 Omicron cases (8,270 Omicron community cases).

But at the same time, there were 497 new recoveries; the total recovered cases in Cambodia rose to 122,877, the ministry added.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press