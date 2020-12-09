COVID-19: Four More Locally Transmitted Cases Detected

Four new cases connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia) were detected, bringing the total number of locally transmitted community cases to 38.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the new positive cases are all Cambodians: Ith Komal, 35 living in Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh; Sorn Sanpanharith, 20 and Long Sokny, 33 living in Takhmao town, Kandal province; and Tov Kimhok, 27 living in Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. They have been admitted to Chak Angre Health Centre and Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

With the four new cases, the national tally rose to 354, including 235 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, there is no new cured case; therefore the total number of recovered patients remains at 307 or 86.72 percent of the confirmed cases, with no fatal case.

