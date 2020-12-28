COVID-19: Four More Patients Cured Successfully; Active Cases 4

Cambodia this morning reported four more recovered cases from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cured patients in the country to 360.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, the new recovered cases are a 35-year-old Cambodian man connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia), and a Jordanian man, a Japanese woman and a Cambodia-American woman of 47, 29 and 55 years old, respectively who are imported cases.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively, it pointed out.

The remaining active cases thus dropped to only 4, the press release added.

At the same time, zero new case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally thus remains at 364, including 242 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press