Covid-19: Free vaccination for diplomats, students in Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos

PHNOM PENH, March 14 (NNN-AGENCIES) — Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos have vowed to strengthen cooperation on Covid-19 matters and agreed to mutually provide free vaccinations to diplomats and students residing in the countries.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the agreement was reached during a virtual meeting on March 10.

“The three prime ministers agreed to further strengthen their cooperation and render support for one another in the fight against Covid-19,” the press release said, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

The three leaders also expressed overall satisfaction in the growing relationship and cooperation in various fields between the three countries amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The leaders also noted the increase in trade volume between Cambodia and the other two nations.

“They agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of politics, security, national defence, border management, trade and investment, connectivity, energy and education,” the press release said.

They also agreed to continue to effectively maintain the existing mechanisms of cooperation, to boost cooperation between their border provinces and effectively implement agreements on border management.

The three countries also decided to further collaborate on security measures along the shared border while facilitating trade and investment activities and the entry of people and goods via border checkpoints.

During the meeting, the three leaders also exchanged views on the regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

“Regarding regional and international issues of common concerns, the prime ministers shared their wish that Myanmar would soon be restored to stability and that disagreements there should be addressed through peaceful dialogue for the benefit of Myanmar and for peace and stability in the region,” according to a government Facebook posting.

Kin Phea, director of the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s International Relations Institute, said the three countries’ cooperative efforts to stop Covid-19 were of real importance to the restoration of their economies after the crisis ends.

He said the diplomatic relations between the countries on matters of politics, economics and trade appeared to be stable and healthy. — NNN-AGENCIES

Source: NAM News Network