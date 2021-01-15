COVID-19: Infected Migrant Workers from Thailand Increase to 56

The number of Cambodian migrant workers coming back from Thailand infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 56, after the detection of 15 new cases, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the source, the new positive cases aged from 23 to 38 years old arrived in Cambodia between Jan. 11 and 13, 2021. They have been admitted to Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Oddar Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

The tally thus rose to 426, including 301 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 12 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

At the same time, four patients have recovered, bringing the total number of cured cases to 381, with zero death recorded.

The new recovered patients are all Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

