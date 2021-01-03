COVID-19: Infected Migrant Workers from Thailand Rise to 16

Two more Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total infected migrant workers to 16, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The new cases are both women in their twenties, pointed out the source, adding that they were now admitted to the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

With the new cases, the tally in Cambodia stood at 381, including 259 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

At the same time, the ministry reported no new cured case; the total number of recovered patients thus remains at 362 with no fatal case.

