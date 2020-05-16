COVID-19: Last Cured Patient Discharged with Warm Congratulations from Relevant Parties

The last patient successfully cured was discharged this morning from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The patient – a 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Banteay Meanchey province – was seen off upon her return to her hometown by H.E. Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Li Ailan, Representative of World Health Organisation in Cambodia and representatives of many other relevant institutions.

The Cambodian health minister expressed his congratulations to the cured patient and attributed Cambodia’s success in containing the COVID-19 spread to the timely measures taken and to the active contribution from all concerned parties, including the general public.

H.E. Dr. Mam Bunheng also reminded his compatriots to continue applying the preventive measures even though there is no new confirmed case in the past more than a month and no active case left, so as to prevent the second wave of infections.

Dr. Li Ailan​ praised the hard work of all healthcare workers and the Ministry of Health, and lauded Cambodia’s rapid and effective response to the pandemic.

“While we are fighting against the new virus, on the other hand we are also fighting against misinformation,” she underlined, adding that misinformation is another challenge for Cambodia as well as for other countries. Moreover, she urged the public to follow official sources to equip themselves with true information.

For her part, the recovered patient expressed her gratitude to the Royal Government as well as the Ministry of Health for their attention to the people’s well-being and lauded Cambodian medical practitioners for their competence and professionalism.

Cambodia has reported zero new case of COVID-19 for 34 days in a row. The tally remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

