COVID-19: Ministry of Health Confirms Positive Test of a Hungarian Delegation’s Bodyguard

The Cambodian Ministry of Health this morning confirmed that a personal bodyguard of the Hungarian foreign minister visiting Cambodia on Nov. 3 was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the ministry’s press release, the new positive case is a Cambodian man of 31 years old living in Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. He was found positive on his second test. He has been now admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

With the new case, the tally rose to 295, including 183 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Besides, up to Nov. 7, 892 people coming in contact with the Hungarian delegation have been tracked down and tested for the deadly virus, of them one has positive test result (the above-said case).

The ministry has reminded them to continue conducting well their self-quarantine at their respective homes and to undergo three more tests – on Nov. 9, 14, and 18. For those who do not have the possibility to do self-quarantine at home, they can go to Phnom Penh Hotel & Residence in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar as arranged by the ministry and Phnom Penh municipal administration, starting from Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, no new recovered case was reported; the total number of cured cases remains at 288 or 97.63 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press