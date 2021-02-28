COVID-19: More Locally-transmitted Cases Detected

Cambodia this morning recorded 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 805, of them 302 are locally transmitted, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, 35 are related to the Feb. 20 Community Event – the 3rd cluster infections in Cambodia, and the rest are imported cases.

The new locally-transmitted cases include 24 Chinese, 6 Vietnamese, and 5 Cambodians aged between 23 and 51 years old in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province.

The four imported cases are Cambodian peacekeepers in their thirties returning from their UN mission in Africa. They arrived in the country on Feb. 21 via India.

At the same time, zero new cured case of COVID-19 was reported; the total cured patients remain at 477 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press