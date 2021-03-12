COVID-19: More Locally-transmitted Cases Reported; Tally 1,125

The Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 2 are imported while the rest 60 are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

According to the ministry’s press release, the two imported cases are Indonesian men in their twenties. They arrived in Cambodia on Feb. 26 and were tested positive for the deadly virus on their second test.

The 60 locally-transmitted cases aged between 18 months to 76 years old include 44 Cambodians, 15 Chinese, and a Vietnamese in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Kampong Thom, Prey Veng and Koh Kong.

With the new cases, Cambodia’s tally now stood at 1,225, of which 712 were infected from the Feb. 20 incident, the current cluster infections in the country.

At the same time, 22 more patients have been successfully cured; bringing the total recovered cases in the Kingdom to 619.

One of the newly recovered patients is a 60-year-old Cambodian woman coming from South Korea and arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 15. The rest – 19 Chinese, a Cambodian, a Vietnamese aged from 23 to 39 years old in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province – are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

