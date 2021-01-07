COVID-19: More Migrant Workers from Thailand Tested Positive

Two more Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally in Cambodia to 385.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, the two new cases are Cambodian young men in their twenties living in Thmar Kol district, Battambang province and Mongkul Borei district, Pailin province. They came back to the country on Jan. 2 and 4. They have been admitted to Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

The 385 confirmed cases include 263 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

At the same time, there is no new recovered case. Therefore, the total number of cured patients remains at 362 with no recorded fatal case.

