COVID-19: More Positive, More Recovered Cases Recorded

Cambodia this morning reported 35 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 1,788, announced a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new cases are two Indonesian nationals arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 21 from Indonesia via Singapore, and the other 33 are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident. They include 22 Cambodians, 10 Chinese, and 1 Vietnamese aged from 10 to 47 years old.

Of them, 17 are in Preah Sihanouk province, 14 in Phnom Penh capital, and 2 in Siem Reap province.

Meanwhile, 32 more patients of COVID-19 aged between 10 and 58 years old have recovered; bringing the total number of cured cases to 999.

The newly recovered cases are a 50-year-old Libyan passenger arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 7 and 31 community cases –15 Cambodians, 13 Chinese and 3 Vietnamese in Preah Sihanouk and Kandal provinces, and Phnom Penh. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press