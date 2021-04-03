COVID-19: More Than 300 Recovered Cases; 99 New Cases Reported

A total of 329 COVID-19 patients have recovered; bringing the total cured cases in the Kingdom to 1,585, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.

Two of the newly recovered patients are imported cases: a young Cambodian of 18 years old returning from Singapore and a 34-year-old Indonesian national from Indonesia, the source pointed out.

The rest, 327, are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event, it said, adding that they include 161 Cambodians, 125 Chinese, 30 Vietnamese, 10 Thais, and 1 American (1) in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal, Prey Veng and Kampong Thom.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively, it underlined.

At the same time, it continued, 99 new cases were reported. They are all linked to the Feb. 20 incident. 44 of them were found in Svay Rieng province, 33 in Phnom Penh capital, 8 in Koh Kong province, 5 in Kandal province, 4 each in Preah Sihanouk and Thbong Khmum provinces, and 1 in Takeo province.

The majority of them are Cambodians (82), followed by 16 Chinese and 1 Indonesian aged from 5 to 83 years old.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 now stood at 2,645, of which 2,116 are locally transmitted cases from the Feb. 20 Community Event.

