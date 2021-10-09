COVID-19: National Counts Rise to 114,351

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) jumped to 114,351, after 203 new cases were detected, a press release of the Ministry of Health said this morning, underlining that these are PCR test results.

Almost all the new infections are locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event while only 9 were imported, added the same source.

Moreover, the ministry announced the recoveries of 547 more patients, but 18 new deaths; the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 106,839 and 2,459, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press