COVID-19: Nearly 100 Cases Recovered; 20 New Infections

Cambodia this morning reported up to 83 recovered cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total cured patients in the Kingdom to 730.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, 72 of the newly-recovered patients aged between 12 and 65 years old are linked to the Feb. 20 Communality Event. They include 51 Chinese, 18 Cambodians, 3 Vietnamese, and 2 Malaysians.

The rest, 11, are imported cases. They are 6 Cambodian soldiers returning from their UN peacekeeping mission in Africa on Feb. 21, and 5 Chinese nationals arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 11 from China.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded; the tally rose to 1,325.

Of the new patients, there are an 18-year-old Cambodian passenger from Singapore, a 23-year-old Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand, and 18 locally-transmitted cases (17 Cambodians and 1 Vietnamese) in Phnom Penh capital.

The Ministry of Health also took the opportunity to clarify that a coronavirus patient of 69 years old in Prey Veng province passed away yesterday due to myocardial infarction, not due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press