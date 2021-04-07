COVID-19: Nearly 100 Positive Cases Reported; Tally 2,915

Ninety-one (91) new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia this morning; bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,915.

The Ministry of Health’s a press release shows that the new positive cases include a 33-year-old Indonesian passenger arriving in Cambodia on April 5 from Indonesia via Singapore, and 90 community cases linked to the Feb. 20 event – 89 Cambodians and 1 Vietnamese.

Phnom Penh capital remains at the top with 78 new cases, followed by Takeo province 4, Svay Rieng province 3, and Thbong Khmum, Pursat, Kampong Cham, Prey Veng and Pailin provinces 1 each.

Moreover, the ministry also registered 30 new cured cases, including a 30-year-old Indonesian passenger and 29 community cases: 20 Cambodians, 7 Chinese, and 2 Vietnamese in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Thbong Khmum, Prey Veng and Kandal. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered cases in the Kingdom now stood at 1,824, with 22 deaths recorded.

