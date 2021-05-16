COVID-19: Nearly 1,400 More Patients Recovered

Some 1,380 newly recovered cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Cambodia this morning; the cured patients jumped to 12,120, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, 350 new cases, including 9 imported and 341 community cases, were detected; bringing the tally to 22,184, the release added.

Besides, it pointed out, three more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19; therefore, the total fatal cases in Cambodia rose to 150.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

