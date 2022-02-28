COVID-19: Nearly 500 New Recoveries and Zero New Death

There were up to 476 new recoveries from COVID-19 reported this morning in Cambodia; bringing the total cured cases to 123,353, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, zero new death was announced; the death toll remains at 3,032, the same source added.

But at the same time, the ministry registered 372 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, of which 344 were locally transmitted and 28 were imported.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 129,920, including 9,467 Omicron cases (8,614 Omicron community cases).

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press