COVID-19: Neither New Cured Nor Positive Case Reported

Cambodia this morning announced neither new recovered nor positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total confirmed case in the Kingdom thus remains at 278 while that of cured patients at 275 or 98.92 percent.

The three remaining active cases are a 70-year-old Hungarian man, a 28-year-old Chinese man, and a 33-year-old Cambodian woman who arrived in Cambodia from France, the Philippines, and the U.S. on Sept. 13, 27, and 16, respectively.

The total 278 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 175 Cambodians, 41 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press