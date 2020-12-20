COVID-19: Neither New Positive Case nor Recovered Case Reported; Active Cases Remain 17

Cambodia has reported zero new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for five days in a row; the tally thus remains at 362, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

They include 241 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Of the confirmed cases, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

At the same time, no recovered patient has recorded, therefore the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom remains at 345, while that of the active cases at 17.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press