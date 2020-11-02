COVID-19: New Case Reported; Tally 292

Cambodia reported another new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 292, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

According to the same source, the new positive case is a 31-year-old Cambodian woman living in Kratie province. She arrived in Phnom Penh on Oct. 19 from Japan via South Korea. She was tested positive for the deadly virus on her second test or the 13th day of her quarantine. She has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The total 292 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 182 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, there is no new recovered patient recorded this morning; the total number of cured cases thus remains at 283 or 96.92 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press