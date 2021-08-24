COVID-19: New Cases Drop to 410; Tally 89,641

The daily new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia dropped to 410 this morning; bringing the national counts to 89,641.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, 132 of the new cases were imported and the rest were community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

At the same time, 16 new deaths were registered, but 537 more patients have recovered; the total death and cured cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 1,808 and 85,618, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press