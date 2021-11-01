COVID-19: New Cases Drop to Below 100

Daily new infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia decreased to only 95 this morning, of which 17 were imported, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

These are PCR test results, it underlined, adding that the national counts rose to 118,522, including 19,625 imported cases.

Besides, the ministry registered 193 new recoveries, but 7 new deaths (5 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total recovered and death cases to 114,727 and 2,788, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press