COVID-19: New Cases in Cambodia Drop to 128

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health registered only 128 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; bringing the tally to 117,772.

These are PCR test results, said the ministry in a press release, adding that 14 of the new infections were imported and the rest were connected to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, 319 more patients have successfully been cured, while 9 others have lost their lives due to the pandemic (7 of them have not gotten vaccinated); the total recovered and death cases thus jumped to 112,977 and 2,734, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press