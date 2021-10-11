COVID-19: New Infections Remain Around 200 while New Recoveries Around 500

The number of daily cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia remains approximately 200, while that of new recoveries and deaths around 500 and 20, respectively.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, 239 new cases of COVID-19 were detected; bringing the tally to 114,810.

These are PCR test results, underlined the same source, adding that most of the new infections are locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event while 25 were imported.

Meanwhile, 481 more patients have successfully been cured, but 24 others have lost their lives; the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom thus jumped to 107,857 and 2,506, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press