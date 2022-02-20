COVID-19: New Omicron Cases Hit 552

A total of 552 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, were detected in Cambodia; bringing the tally to 125,753, the Ministry of Health said in a press release made public this morning.

Of the new infections, 539 were locally transmitted and 13 were imported, added the same source, pointing out that the total Omicron cases in the Kingdom rose to 5,300, including 4,603 community cases.

Besides, the ministry recorded 285 new recoveries, while there is no new COVID-19-related death case for 46 days in a row; therefore the total cured and death cases stood at 120,165 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

