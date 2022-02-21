COVID-19: New Omicron Cases Rise Sharply to Over 700

Cambodia this morning reported 736 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant; bringing the tally to 126,489, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release.

Of the new infections, 730 were locally transmitted and 6 were imported, said the same source, adding that the total Omicron cases in the Kingdom rose to 6,036, including 5,333 community cases.

Meanwhile, it pointed out, 297 patients have successfully been cured, but there are two new COVID-19-related deaths after 46 days of zero death; therefore the total recovered and death cases stood at 120,462 and 3,017, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press