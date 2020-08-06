COVID-19: No New Case, but 8 Recovered

There is no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported, but 8 recovered, said the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The 8 cured patients include 3 Cambodian peacekeepers from the UN mission in Mali, 2 Cambodian men from Indonesia, an Indonesian woman, an Indian man, and an American senior diplomat. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

With the 8 new recovered cases, the total number of cured patients in Cambodia rose to 210 or 86.42 percent of the total cases.

The total confirmed cases remain at 243, including 160 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

