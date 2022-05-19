COVID-19: No New Case for 11 Consecutive Days

Cambodia has registered zero new case of COVID-19 for 11 days in a row; the tally thus remains at 136,262, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release made public this morning.

Of the tally, 21,219 are imported cases while 14,459 are locally transmitted Omicron cases, the source pointed out.

Moreover, there is also no new death, but a new recovery; the death toll and cured cases stood at 3,056 and 133,198, respectively.

Despite the success, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has repeatedly appealed to his compatriots to continue to stick to the health preventive measures and to get vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press