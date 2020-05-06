COVID-19: No New Case for Over Two Weeks

Cambodia has found no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for 24 days in a row, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning.

The total number of positive cases thus remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

Meanwhile, no new cured patient was reported; the tally therefore remains at 120 or 98.36 percent of the total confirmed cases. The recovered cases are 3 Chinese, 5 British, 2 Americans, one Belgian, 40 French, 2 Canadians, 13 Malaysians, 2 Indonesians, 3 Vietnamese and 49 Cambodians.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has now hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

