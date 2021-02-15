COVID-19: No New Case for Two Consecutive Days

Cambodia reported zero new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for two days in a row; the tally thus remains at 479, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning.

The total 479 confirmed cases include 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

Meanwhile, no new recovered case was recorded; therefore the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom stood at 469.

The remaining 10 active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press