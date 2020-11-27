COVID-19: No New Case for Two Days in a Row

No new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been detected in Cambodia for two days in a row; the tally thus remains at 307, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The 307 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 191 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, there is also no new recovered case; therefore the total number of cured patients remains at 298 or 97.07 percent with no fatal case.

Six of the 9 remaining active cases have been being hospitalised at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and the other three at Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh.

Since the first case reported in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press