COVID-19: No New Case Reported, But Four Patients Recovered

There is no new case of COVID-19 in Cambodia as of this morning, therefore the total confirmed cases remain at 225, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

At the same time, four new recovered cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cured patients to 147 or 65.33 percent of the total positive cases, it added.

The cured patients are 4 Cambodian men returning from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, the same source pointed out.

The total 225 confirmed cases include 147 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 7 Indonesians, 5 British, 4 Americans, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

