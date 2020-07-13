COVID-19: No New Case Reported; Tally Remains 156

Cambodia detected no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning after reporting 15 new confirmed cases yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of positive cases in the Kingdom remains thus at 156, including 84 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Most of them are imported cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 133 or 85,26 percent have recovered successfully, while the rest have been being hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh, said the ministry.

H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, yesterday reiterated her appeal to her compatriots not to lose their vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

