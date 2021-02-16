COVID-19: No New Case; Tally 479

There is no new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cambodia for three days in a row; the tally thus remains at 479, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The total 479 confirmed cases include 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

At the same time, zero new recovered case was recorded; therefore the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom stood at 469.

The remaining 10 active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press