COVID-19: No New Case, Tally Remains 171

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cambodia remain at 171 as of this morning with no new case recorded, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total 171 positive cases include 97 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 4 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian.

Of them, 136 or 79.53 percent have been recovered successfully, while the active cases remain at 35 – 33 are Cambodians being hospitalised at Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and the other two of American nationality being put in separate rooms in the U.S. Embassy.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

