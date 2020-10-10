COVID-19: No New Cured Case, But a New Positive Case Reported

Cambodia reported no new recovered case, but a new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new patient is a 33-year-old French woman who arrived in Cambodia on Oct. 8 from France via South Korea, said the source, continuing that she has been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

The other 58 passengers on the same flight with negative test result have been put in 14-day quarantine, it underlined.

With the new case, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia rose to 283, including 176 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Hungarian. Of them, 277 or 97.88 percent have successfully recovered.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

