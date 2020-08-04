COVID-19: Number of Cured Patients Reaches Nearly 83%

Cambodia recorded three new recovered cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cured patients to 200, or 82.99 percent of the total cases, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the same source, two of the new recovered patients are Cambodians returning from Russia via Malaysia. The other one is an American senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, a new case of COVID-19 was detected on another American senior diplomat holding A visa. He was found positive on Aug. 3 on his third test or the 15th day of his quarantine. He is now in a separate room in the U.S. Embassy.

The total confirmed cases in Cambodia thus rose to 241, including 159 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, and 1 Indian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press