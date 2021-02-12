COVID-19: One New Case; Four Recovered Patients

Another Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total number of infected migrant workers from the neighbouring country to 89.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning, the new case of 52 years old arrived in Cambodia on Feb. 9. She has been admitted to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

With the new case, the tally in Cambodia rose to 479, including 345 Cambodians, 45 French, 19 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

At the same time, four more COVID-19 patients have recovered. Three of them are Cambodian women coming from the U.S. and Switzerland, while the other one is a one-year-old Indonesian boy. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total cured patients in the Kingdom now stood at 463 with no fatal case.

Seven of the 16 remaining active cases have been hospitalising at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in the capital, and at Pailin and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospitals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press