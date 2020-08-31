COVID-19: One New Recovered Case and One New Confirmed Case Recorded in Cambodia

Cambodia reported another cured case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recovered patients in Cambodia to 266 or 97.08 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The figures were shared by the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

The new recovered patient is a 28-year-old Chinese man arriving in Cambodia on Aug. 9 from the Philippines, the same source pointed out.

At the same time, it added, another positive case was detected on a 30-year-old French man arriving here on Aug. 30 from France via China (Taiwan).

The other passengers of different nationalities tested negative for the deadly virus have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The tally thus rose to 274, including 174 Cambodians, 41 French, 17 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press