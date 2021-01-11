COVID-19: One Positive, Three Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia this morning reported a new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new recovered cases.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new case is a 28-year-old Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand. She lives in Sangke district, Battambang province. She arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 8. She has been admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

With the new confirmed case, the tally rose to 392, including 270 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 27 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand.

For the new cured patients, two of them are migrant workers coming back from Thailand on Dec. 31, 2020 while the other one is related to the Nov. 28 community event (the spouse of the director general of prisons). They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered cases in the Kingdom thus stood at 374, of which 10 are Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand, with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press