COVID-19: Only 148 New Cases Detected; Tally 117,500

Cambodia this morning reported only 148 new cases of COVID-19; bringing the tally to 117,500, said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

These are PCR test results, underlined the same source, adding that among the new infections, 22 were imported and the rest were connected to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, the ministry announced the recovery of 327 more patients and 11 new deaths (7 of them have not gotten vaccinated); the total cured and death cases thus rose to 112,383 and 2,715, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

