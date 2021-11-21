COVID-19: Only 40 New Cases Reported

The new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia keeps falling, to only 40 this morning; bringing the national counts to 119,826.

These are PCR test results, said the Ministry of Health in its press release, adding that 6 of which were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, it continued, the pandemic claimed 5 more lives (3 of them have not been vaccinated), but 37 more patients have recovered; the total death and cured cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 2,896 and 116,207, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse